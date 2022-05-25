Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Boston Runs It Back After Hit Barrage

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora has opted to run it back with the same lineup Wednesday, and for good reason, as the Boston Red Sox return to the diamond after scoring 16 runs on 19 hits in their series opener against the Chicago White Sox.

It marked the sixth straight victory for the Red Sox, who now have won 10 of their last 13 contests.

Kiké Hernández returns to the lead-off spot after setting the tone Tuesday with a solo home run on the first pitch of the game. The red-hot Trevor Story will hit sixth and play second base while Franchy Cordero will remain in the seven hole and start at first.

Christian Vázquez will catch veteran right-hander Rich Hill while Chicago will counter with Lucas Giolito.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-White Sox game: