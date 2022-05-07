Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Kiké Hernández Returns, Franchy Cordero Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox could desperately use a win and will look to do just that Saturday afternoon in the middle game of their series against the White Sox.

Boston fell to Chicago on Friday at Fenway Park after another frustrating showing from the offense, going just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Manager Alex Cora is switching the lineups a bit. Kiké Hernández makes his return after a brief stint on the COVID-IL. The outfielder never tested positive for COVID-19 but was experiencing flu-like symptoms. He’ll bat sixth and play center field.

Christian Vázquez will be back behind the plate and bat eighth after getting a night off Friday. Franchy Cordero will bat ninth and play first base, meaning Bobby Dalbec will begin the game on the bench.

Nick Pivetta will get the ball for the Red Sox as he looks to get his first win of the season and lower his 7.84 ERA.

NESN will air Red Sox-White Sox in full, with pregame coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live” at 330 p.m. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.

Remember, if you’re on the go you can stream all the action online on NESN.com and the NESN app.