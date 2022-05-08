Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Tanner Houck Starts In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

We found out Saturday that Tanner Houck was moved to the Red Sox bullpen with the intent of being a long man in relief.

But as it turns out, the right-hander will start for Boston on Sunday when the club wraps up its three-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

Houck will toe the rubber in place of Michael Wacha, who was scratched from his scheduled start. The White Sox-Red Sox series finale will mark the 25-year-old’s first start since April 21.

Bobby Dalbec and Christian Arroyo both are set to return to Boston’s starting lineup. Dalbec will play first base and bat eighth, while Arroyo will man right field and bat ninth. Kiké Hernández, meanwhile, will bat leadoff for the Red Sox for the first time since April 25.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s White Sox-Red Sox game:

RED SOX (10-18)

Kiké Hernández, CF

Trevor Story, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Christian Vázquez, C

Alex Verdugo, LF

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Christian Arroyo, RF

Tanner Houck, RHP (2-2, 5.14 ERA)