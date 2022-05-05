Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bullpen Spoils Great Start By Garrett Whitlock vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox lost the second game of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels with a 10-5 final at Fenway Park on Wednesday in extra innings.

Boston fell to 10-15 on the season while Los Angeles improved to 16-10.

You can view the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It doesn’t matter how Garrett Whitlock is utilized, as long as he records as many innings as he can handle. That said, the Red Sox appear to have an ace on their hands if they want one. If not, Boston will have a multi-inning reliever capable of coming into the highest leverage point of the game twice a week.

Either way, the Whitlock extension is looking better by the day. Manager Alex Cora might have tipped his cap by allowing the former Rule-5 Draft pick to reach career-highs with five full innings and 78 pitches.

It was also apparent that PitchCom made Whitlock work even faster. The device appeared to allow him to get into even more of a groove than usual, which is really saying something.

It’s a shame that his start was spoiled by a complete bullpen meltdown from Hansel Robles, Jake Diekman — who had no control — and Matt Barnes, who has not looked like himself this season. Hirokazu Sawamura allowed a three-run bomb as well, but by that point, the game was out of hand.