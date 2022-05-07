Red Sox Wrap: Boston Drops First Game In Series Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Friday night in the first of a three-game series at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox fell to 10-17, and the White Sox improved to 12-13
ONE BIG TAKEWAY
The Red Sox bullpen held up strong on Friday, holding the White Sox to just one run. Highlight defensive plays also helped keep the White Sox at bay. However, it was Boston’s offense that was unable to build consistency.
Jarren Duran made his season debut due to two players being placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The young outfielder impressed at the leadoff position hitting a triple in the bottom of the eight inning. Trevor Story’s RBI groundout put the Red Sox within two runs, but the White Sox bullpen silenced Boston’s bats.
Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi suffered his first loss of the year. The right hander gave up three runs, walked three batters and struck out four.
STARS OF THE GAME
— White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson batted 3-for-5 on Friday night, leading all batters in hits.
— Chicago center fielder Luis Robert blasted his fourth home run of the season with a two-run homer in the third inning.
— Red Sox right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had a RBI double in the 5th inning put the Red Sox on the board. Bradley also had a few highlight throws, including throwing AJ Pollack out at home in the ninth inning.
WAGER WATCH
