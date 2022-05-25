Red Sox Wrap: Boston Routs Chicago 16-3 In Battle Of The Sox

The Boston Red Sox are on a roll, having now won six games in a row with their 16-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The Red Sox improve to 20-22, while the White Sox fall to 21-21.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
This Red Sox performance was as close to perfect as it gets for an MLB team, and it wasn’t a fluke.
Winners in each of their last five, the Red Sox are playing well in just about every area of the game. They’re hitting, they’re getting strong outings from the starters, and the bullpen has continued to be solid enough to hold onto most leads. The most important part of this stretch, is when one group isn’t performing, the others are picking them up.
Boston’s offense is as hot as any in baseball, scoring nine runs per game over their six game winning streak. Their 19 hit, 16-run performance on Tuesday was that of an offense clicking on all cylinders. Not only did all nine starters record at least one hit, but seven of those nine recorded two or more hits.
Though he had to deal with multiple 30+ minute long breaks in between innings, Nick Pivetta put forth another solid outing for the Red Sox, holding a potent White Sox offense to three runs in his six innings pitched.
Pivetta was relieved by Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Barnes and Tyler Danish. Though the former two pitchers could be described as “scuffling”, they combined for a pair of scoreless innings in the Red Sox victory. Barnes walked a pair of batters and needed 27 pitches to get three outs and Sawamura gave up an early hit, but scoreless outings are scoreless outings. They got the job done.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Trevor Story is on the stretch of a lifetime. He had four runs batted in as part of a 2-for-6 performance Tuesday. He now has seven home runs and 28 RBI in the month of May.
— J.D. Martinez may just be the hottest hitter on the planet. After an 4-for-5 performance on Tuesday, Martinez is now second among qualified major league hitters with a .366 batting average.
— Christian Vázquez went 3-for-5 for the Red Sox in the eight spot in the lineup, bringing batting total to .313 over the month of May.
