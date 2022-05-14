Red Sox Wrap: Four-Run Sixth Inning Fuel Boston To 7-1 Win Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox bats were on fire Friday night, leading to a dominant 7-1 win against the Texas Rangers.

The Red Sox improved to 12-20 on the season, and the Rangers fell to 13-18.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston’s offense did not miss a beat against Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning. The Red Sox scored five runs off the right hander, including four in the top of the sixth inning. The offense did not need anything flashy but simply scored in bunches with nearly every batter recording a hit.

4 runs come across in the 6th! pic.twitter.com/SbfH1YhVEn — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2022

On the other end, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta impressed going seven innings and only giving up one unearned run. The Rangers were held to just three hits in the game as Kutter Crawford held the lead in his two innings of work, giving the Red Sox a much-needed bounce-back win.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Xander Bogaerts went 2-for-5 on the day, including a two-run single in the seventh inning. Bogaerts also scored off a Trevor Story sacrifice fly ball in Boston’s pivotal sixth inning.