Red Sox Notes: Rich Hill Delivers Important Reminder About Shohei Ohtani

Red Sox fans got to witness a vintage performance from Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani on Thursday at Fenway Park, and Boston starter Rich Hill is among those who hopes fans are not taking it granted.

Ohtani opposed Hill and the Red Sox while striking out 11 batters and recording two hits of his own in LA’s 8-0 series-clinching victory.

“I mean, he’s the best player in the league. I think that’s one thing everybody can pretty much unanimously agree upon,” Hill said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And that’s pretty special seeing somebody like that come along and I think everybody should be really appreciating what we’re seeing. It’s something that we haven’t seen in 100 years and it’s something we may not see again for another 100 years.

“He’s obviously an incredible talent,” Hill continued. “He threw the ball great today for his first start, I believe, here at Fenway and obviously hit the ball well, too.”

Hill’s notion of fans appreciating the talent was echoed by Angels manager Joe Maddon after what could prove to be Ohtani’s best pitching performance of the season.

“It’s just so unusual. It’s otherworldly on this level, of this game, which I think is the most difficult game,” Maddon said, as seen on the NESN postgame coverage. “Velocity, slider, curveball, split. How about his command? I think it was like four two-ball counts and maybe one three-ball count all day? And that’s against a very patient, good hitting lineup. And of course that one ball almost curved enough to go into the bullpen.

“I could keep going on and on,” Maddon added. “I just hope that people understand how unusual it is what you’re see and please never take it for granted.”