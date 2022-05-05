Red Sox Wrap: Shohei Ohtani Handcuffs Boston In Series-Ending Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were dealt another series loss Thursday at Fenway Park as Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels exploded in the eighth inning en route to a 8-0 victory.

The Red Sox, who dropped each of the final two games in the three-game set, fell to 10-16 on the season. Los Angeles improved to 17-10 on the campaign.

You can check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Ohtani was worth the price of admission for those who got a chance to see him. Ohtani, who did something Thursday at Fenway that no other player has accomplished since Babe Ruth, took the mound for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. Baseball’s unicorn held the Red Sox scoreless through seven innings while striking out 11 batters on 99 pitches (81 strikes). Oh yeah, and then Ohtani took the bat in the top half of the inning and was one of three Los Angeles batters to record multiple hits (2-for-4) while his RBI single in the eighth helped break the game open.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Red Sox starter Rich Hill gave the Red Sox a quality start while allowing merely one hit over five innings. Hill threw 40 of his 68 pitches for strikes and did not allow a run, exiting the game before Boston’s bullpen allowed all eight to cross the plate.

Hill on the Hill. ? pic.twitter.com/zIQpxbiwhy — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 5, 2022

— Angels first baseman Jared Walsh got the best of both Red Sox pitchers Tanner Houck (two-run home run in seventh) and Kutter Crawford (two-run single in eighth) to finish with two hits (2-for-4) and four RBIs.