Red Sox Wrap: White Sox Edge Out Boston, Complete Three-Game Sweep

The Red Sox fell 3-2 to the White Sox on Sunday at Fenway Park, which sealed a three-game sweep for the South Siders.

Boston dropped to 10-19 with the loss, while Chicago improved to 14-13.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was the same old story for the Red Sox: one bad inning and several missed opportunities.

That rough frame came in the third, which starter Tanner Houck didn’t make it out of. Reese McGuire kicked things off with a single before Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch. After Danny Mendick moved the runners over, Leury García knocked in McGuire with a single to the right side.

Houck was close to limiting the damage to one run when he induced a Luis Robert groundout, but José Abreu cleared the bags with a two-RBI double to left. The two-bagger prompted the hook for Houck.

The Red Sox looked like they were going to punch back an inning later when Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts singled to begin the fourth. But the building momentum quickly was vanished when J.D. Martinez grounded into a double play and Christian Vázquez struck out.