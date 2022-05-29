Red Sox’s Alex Cora Explains Franchy Cordero’s Impressive Development

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox received some high-end play from the bottom of the order Sunday when they defeated the Baltimore Orioles 12-2 at Fenway Park.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked what he’s seen from Franchy Cordero since his call-up on April 29.

“A lot of confidence,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s not that he’s trying to fit in or to survive at this level. He knows he’s going to play and he started to play disciplined when he got here with his walks and not expanding the zone. Little by little he’s hit the ball hard, most of the time it’s solid contact and when he hits it in the air that’s what’s going to happen.

“The one he hit opposite-field the other day, that’s a home run somewhere else and the one today he got so there’s a lot of confidence and you can see the athlete finally coming out and just doing his thing.”

Cordero hit a solo-home run 448 feet over the center-field wall and recorded a double in the Red Sox complete domination over the Orioles Sunday. He collected three RBI and scored twice.

The 27-year-old first baseman/corner outfielder is batting .282 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 25 games. He’ll be on the verge of a career year if he can continue to play the way he has so far in 2022.

Boston will look to win the series Monday when they take on the Orioles at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.