Red Sox’s Alex Cora Has ‘No Plans’ To Move Garrett Whitlock Out Of Rotation

Garrett Whitlock’s usage has been one of the bigger topics among the Boston Red Sox fanbase since his arrival at the beginning of the 2021 season.

The 25-year-old right-hander made four relief appearances to open the season followed by five starts. It looks as though manager Alex Cora has finally found a landing spot for all-time pitching talent, who has a 2.10 ERA in 103 career innings.

“Cora says Red Sox feel like they’re very close to the pitching staff structure they want with Whitlock starting and Houck in the bullpen. They have no plans to consider Whitlock for a different role in the immediate future.”

In his four relief outings, Whitlock posted a 0.95 ERA, and aided a bullpen that lacks shutdown options to turn to. Many fans have been rooting for the former Rule 5 Draft pick to resume his multi-inning relief role.

That is not the direction Alex Cora will take, and it’s hard to question the decision either way. As a starter, Whitlock has a 3.15 ERA, which is in line with what a frontline starter would produce. The argument to put Whitlock in a position to throw as much as possible for this Red Sox pitching staff is a hard one to oppose.