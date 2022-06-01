Red Sox’s Alex Cora Praised Michael Wacha’s ‘Brilliant’ Outing Vs. Reds

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox starter Michael Wacha is on pace to be considered a diamond in the rough when the 2022 season is all said and done. However, the veteran right-hander might have been dealt the toughest loss of his career on Tuesday.

The Red Sox lost 2-1 against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park. In the outing, Wacha pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowed one unearned run with three hits, three strikeouts and no walks. The lone unearned run was enough to give Wacha the loss, who is now 3-1 in eight games.

Despite the result, manager Alex Cora was very pleased with his performance.

“The velocity was up, he didn’t use his two-seamer that much, it was four-seamers away, kind of like changed his pattern,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He used his changeup of course, but he used his four-seamer away against righties. Impressive, brilliant.”

The Red Sox loss was especially painful, as both runs allowed were unearned.

Boston will look to get back on track in the final game of the two-game set against the Reds at Fenway Park Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.