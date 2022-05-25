Red Sox’s Chris Sale ‘Liked What He Saw’ In Latest Bullpen Session

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale’s recovery from a stress fracture has been gradual, but the Boston Red Sox pitcher might be heading toward a timely return.

Sale’s recovery from a stress fracture in his right ribcage was going well, until he suffered a setback from a “small personal medical issue.” He has restarted his rehab and is in line to return next month. The Red Sox pitcher appears to be gaining his confidence back after Tuesday’s bullpen session in Fort Myers.

“He’s in good spirits. He liked what he saw,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “This whole rehab stuff, sometimes it’s frustrating, but it seems like as soon as he got to the mound he’s in a better place. (Sale and pitching coordinator Walter Miranda) both feel like (his ramp-up is) a lot different than last year as far as building up and his arm.”

Sale threw a 15-pitch session Tuesday and will throw a 25-pitch bullpen session Friday and likely next week as well. The hope for Cora and the Red Sox is for Sale to soon face batters in live batting practice for the first time since his injury. Rehab assignment would likely be the next step after that.

What role the Red Sox will have Sale in is unclear, but the left-hander could be in line to be part of Boston’s relief rotation when he returns to action.