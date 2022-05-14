Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Makes An Amazing Diving Catch Vs. Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox held a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, and center fielder Kiké Hernández did his part on defense to keep that lead.

Texas Rangers designated hitter Nick Solak hit Nick Pivetta’s fastball to center field and looked guaranteed for at least a double. However, Hernández tracked the ball and made a diving catch, keeping the ball in his glove to grab the out.

KIKÉ HERNÁNDEZ, WHAT A BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/0V2jY5f9ck — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 14, 2022

Pivetta made sure to give his props to Hernández for preserving his one-hitter. Hernández was walked in the third inning and scored the leading run off a Rafael Devers single.