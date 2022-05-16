Red Sox’s Michael Wacha Had Strong Showing In Simulated Innings

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox starter Michael Wacha has been arguably the biggest find of the offseason for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

After posting a 1.38 ERA through five games, the veteran right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list for left intercostal irritation, retroactive to May 5.

Wacha’s rehab appears to be going well, as he threw a bullpen session and just completed the next step in his rehab process.

“Wacha threw a simulated inning against Christian Arroyo with two strikeouts and a groundball,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier tweeted on Monday. “Got swings/misses on fastball, changeup, curveball. Here’s the curve.”

Wacha threw a simulated inning against Christian Arroyo with two strikeouts and a groundball. Got swings/misses on fastball, changeup, curveball. Here?s the curve. pic.twitter.com/GQ9MUWKaLr — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 16, 2022

With Wacha’s early performance being consistently dominant, Boston should be elated to see him back on the mound as soon as possible, and looking as electric as he left off.