Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Continues To Plummet ERA After Rocky April

Pivetta threw the Red Sox first complete game since 2019

by

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta has taken fans along a wild ride through his first eight starts of the 2022 season.

Through his three starts, the Canadian right-hander was 0-3 with a 10.03 ERA, 10 strikeouts and nine walks. Since then, his ERA has dropped in every single start.

Here are Pivetta’s ERA totals following each start since his third outing of the season:

April 20: 10.03 ERA
April 26: 8.27 ERA
May 1: 7.84 ERA
May 7: 6.08 ERA
May 13: 5.08 ERA
May 18: 4.22 ERA

The improved performance was capitalized by his complete-game effort against the Houston Astros on Wednesday in a 5-1 win for the Red Sox at Fenway. He allowed a lead-off home run to Jose Altuve then proceeded to allow just one more hit, did not walk a single batter and struck out eight.

More MLB:

Red Sox Notes: Nick Pivetta Throws For Second-Career Complete Game
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta
Previous Article

Alex Cora Praises Nick Pivetta After Season-Best Outing In Red Sox Win
Syndication: Phoenix
Next Article

NFL Games to Circle: Chandler Chasing Kyler as Jones Hosts Cardinals in Vegas

Picked For You

Related