Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Continues To Plummet ERA After Rocky April

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta has taken fans along a wild ride through his first eight starts of the 2022 season.

Through his three starts, the Canadian right-hander was 0-3 with a 10.03 ERA, 10 strikeouts and nine walks. Since then, his ERA has dropped in every single start.

Here are Pivetta’s ERA totals following each start since his third outing of the season:

April 20: 10.03 ERA

April 26: 8.27 ERA

May 1: 7.84 ERA

May 7: 6.08 ERA

May 13: 5.08 ERA

May 18: 4.22 ERA

The improved performance was capitalized by his complete-game effort against the Houston Astros on Wednesday in a 5-1 win for the Red Sox at Fenway. He allowed a lead-off home run to Jose Altuve then proceeded to allow just one more hit, did not walk a single batter and struck out eight.