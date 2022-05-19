Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta Continues To Plummet ERA After Rocky April

Boston Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta has taken fans along a wild ride through his first eight starts of the 2022 season.
Through his three starts, the Canadian right-hander was 0-3 with a 10.03 ERA, 10 strikeouts and nine walks. Since then, his ERA has dropped in every single start.
Here are Pivetta’s ERA totals following each start since his third outing of the season:
April 20: 10.03 ERA
April 26: 8.27 ERA
May 1: 7.84 ERA
May 7: 6.08 ERA
May 13: 5.08 ERA
May 18: 4.22 ERA
The improved performance was capitalized by his complete-game effort against the Houston Astros on Wednesday in a 5-1 win for the Red Sox at Fenway. He allowed a lead-off home run to Jose Altuve then proceeded to allow just one more hit, did not walk a single batter and struck out eight.