Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Ribbed Xander Bogaerts For Reaction After Collision

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox avoided a big scare with Xander Bogaerts, but if you ask Rafael Devers he knew all along his teammate would be fine.

Bogaerts left Boston’s win over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night late in the game after a collision with Alex Verdugo. Manager Alex Cora originally labeled the shortstop as day-to-day with back soreness, but Devers already was giving him some flack.

“We’re just lucky nothing serious happened. Now we can joke about it,” Cora told reporters prior to the Red Sox’s game against the Mariners on Saturday, per MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Raffy was actually talking about Bogey, early on (Saturday), that he could play in the Premier League or La Liga with that reaction. Now we can laugh.”

Bogaerts avoided what could have been serious but after some treatment Friday and Saturday he was able to return to the lineup for the third of a four-game set. Cora did say they’ll be cautious, but he’ll at least start the game.

Boston continues its series and looks to make it four straight wins when Garrett Whitlock takes the hill for the Red Sox. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 3 p.m.