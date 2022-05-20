Red Sox’s Trevor Story Calls Fenway Park ‘Best Place To Play In World’

'This is the best place to play in the world'

by

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story had quite the night at Fenway Park against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

In the win, Story clubbed three home runs, while adding a single, walk, seven RBIs, five runs and a steal of third base to the box score.

After the game, Story shared his appreciation for his new home ballpark and the Boston fanbase that shows up to support the team each game.

“You know this is the best place to play in the world and the atmosphere is as good as it gets,” Story told Jahmai Webster, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Story seems to be happy with his free-agency decision early on, paying homage to a fanbase that will support him for years to come.

The Red Sox second baseman will look to continue his hot stretch against the Mariners on Friday, for the second game of a four-game set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.

