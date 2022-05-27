Red Sox’s Trevor Story On ‘Unprecedented’ Seven-Game Stretch

NESN Logo Sign In

There are hot streaks and then there is what Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has done recently at the plate.

Story stayed on an absolute offensive tear Thursday night when he doubled in a run in the first inning and then blasted a three-run shot — his ninth home run in the month of May — in the following frame to stake the Red Sox to an early lead over the Chicago White Sox.

Those hits allowed Story to add to his insane RBI production over the past seven games, which includes Thursday’s matchup with the White Sox, with Story driving in 21 runs during that span. That’s good enough to make some history.

Actually, what Story is doing is unprecedented as not a single player in Red Sox history has accumulated that many RBI over a seven-game span, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Story isn’t far off from the major league record, either, with Edwin Encarnacion, Joe DiMaggio and Jim Bottomley collecting 23 RBI in seven games.

Story’s hot streak doesn’t just come in the last seven games. He has driven in 27 runs over the last 15 games, which is the tied for the most since 1950 in the organization’s illustrious history with Manny Ramirez and Ken Harrelson, per Speier.

Speier did note that when it came to Story’s place in the historical record book for what he’s done over the last seven games, there may be a discrepancy since Baseball Reference’s Span Finder has incomplete data before 1920.

Either way, it’s very rare what Story has accomplished with a bat in his hands in basically a week’s time.