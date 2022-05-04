Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Made Key Defensive Plays Vs. Angels

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox were aided by some superb defense in Tuesday’s 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts showed off his defensive capabilities in the winning effort, making a few eye-popping plays. His first play of note came in the third inning when he snagged a grounder up the middle hit by Angels second baseman David Fletcher, spun and then threw a strike to first base to get the out in time.

Bogie hit 'em with the spin cycle! pic.twitter.com/CWq6QkSKip — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 3, 2022

He followed that play with an impressive double play in the seventh that needed no assistance by second baseman Trevor Story.

Bogaerts saved his best play for last, making an insane jump throw to open the ninth inning to put out Angels right fielder Taylor Ward. It was one of the best plays Bogaerts has ever made.

On top of the high-end defensive plays by Bogaerts, the Red Sox defense turned three double plays, which was a huge factor in the game and resulted in a shutout of a first-place Angels team.

The Red Sox will look to keep up their defensive play in the second game of the series against the Angels at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.