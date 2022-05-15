Reds Throw No-Hitter But Lose In Improbable Fashion To Pirates

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cincinnati Reds didn’t get a chance to celebrate the no-hitter two of their pitchers combined to throw on Sunday afternoon.

The reason? The Reds’ no-hitter came in a losing effort.

Despite the Reds holding the Pittsburgh Pirates to zero hits, the Pirates pushed a run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth and held onto the lead in the final frame to secure a 1-0 victory at PNC Park.

Starting pitcher Hunter Greene tossed 7 1/3 innings for the Reds, striking out nine but allowing plenty of baserunners for Pittsburgh due to five walks.

The free passes got Greene in trouble in the eighth as he walked back-to-back batters. Art Warren then replace Greene, but promptly walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Pittsburgh’s Ke’Bryan Hayes took advantage of the situation, grounding out into a fielder’s choice to score Rodolfo Castro for the game’s only run.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, it’s only the sixth time since 1901 that a team lost a game despite allowing no hits and the first time it has happened since 2008.

The Reds, who mustered only four hits in the defeat, fall to a league-worst 9-26.