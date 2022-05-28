Reds’ Tommy Pham Suspended Three Games, Explains Slapping Giants’ Joc Pederson

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes fantasy sports can get the best of people, which seemed to be the reason why Tommy Pham slapped Joc Pederson before the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds began their game Friday night.

Pederson offered his side the story, saying Pham was upset with how Pederson stashed a player on injured reserve and filling that spot with a free agent. Pederson then sent a screenshot of the rules and mentioned Pham was doing the same exact thing.

Major League Baseball suspended Pham for three games, and the Reds outfielder shared his side to the story in an expletive-filled answer.

“I slapped Joc,” Pham told reporters Saturday, per ESPN. “He said some (expletive) I don’t condone. I had to address it.

“… It was regarding my former (San Diego Padres) team. I didn’t like that and I didn’t like the sketchy (expletive) going on in the fantasy. We had too much money on the line, so I look at it like there’s a code. You’re (expletive) with my money, then you’re going to say some disrespectful (expletive), there’s a code to this.”

Regardless, what Pederson did in fantasy football was perfectly legal. Besides, stashing equals strategy. But if Pham had that big of an issue with what Pederson said and did, he probably should have taken the higher road and just talked to Pederson himself.