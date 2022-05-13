Referee Scott Foster Ruled Out, Will Not Officiate Celtics-Bucks Game 6

Tre Maddox will take his place

by

Excitement for an NBA Playoff game can change in just an instant. Boston Celtics fans found out first hand Friday when they learned that ‘The Extender’ Scott Foster would be pulled from officiating Celtics-Bucks Game 6 due to a non-COVID related illness.

There was reason for optimism from Celtics fans prior to the news, as Foster’s crews have a knack for officiating games that would ultimately extend a series. In fact, teams trailing a postseason series are 20-5 with Foster on the crew.

Tre Maddox, a much less polarizing figure, will replace Foster on a crew that includes the likes of Ben Taylor and Eric Lewis.

