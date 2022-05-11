Reid Detmers No-Hitter Upstaged By Anthony Rendon’s Lefty Home Run

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a wild night for the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, especially for Reid Detmers and Anthony Rendon.

Ultimately, the night will be remembered for Detmers tossing the first (individual) no-hitter of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, silencing the Tampa Bay Rays with a near-flawless performance.

The left-hander needed just 108 pitches to complete the gem, striking out just two and walking one. He induced 11 ground-ball outs while facing one over the minimum.

The 22-year-old (!) finished off the no-no by getting Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz to roll over to shortstop.

That’s all well and good. But the real highlight of the night came in the bottom of the eighth inning when Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon came to the plate in a 10-0 game. By that point, Tampa Bay had thrown in the towel with Kevin Cash calling on position player Brett Phillips to pitch.

Rendon decided to take the at-bat left-handed. Naturally, he hit a two-run home run.

Anthony Rendon with a lefty homer!!



This game is MADNESS. pic.twitter.com/MXW56xuKgs — MLB (@MLB) May 11, 2022

Making it more impressive — as impressive as it can be with a position player on the mound, at least — was the left-handed AB was the first of Rendon’s career. However, it’s something he has toyed with in the past.