Reporter Mistakes NBA Prospect For Patrick Mahomes In Hilarious Interview

NESN Logo Sign In

A reporter created a viral moment when he mistakenly interviewed former Duke forward Paolo Banchero at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday.

Banchero, a potential No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, was chased down by Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle at the event, who was repeatedly calling for Patrick. Naturally, Banchero did not respond, until Brundle got in his view and put a microphone to his mouth.

The greatest F1 moment ever? Martin Brundle thinking this guy is @PatrickMahomes ?? pic.twitter.com/rhrminyfa4 — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) May 8, 2022

After a roughly 30-second interview, Brundle discovered the 2022 NBA Draft hopeful was not who he thought. Brundle was told that he was tracking down Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and was noticeably displeased when he made the realization that his intel was off.