Rich Strike Wins Kentucky Derby In Historic Upset

The 148th Kentucky Derby was going as planned, but Rich Strike powered through and shocked the world.

By the time of Saturday’s big race, TwinSpires closed Rich Strike’s odds at 80-to-1, a big jump from his morning-line odds of 30-to-1.

Regardless, Rich Strike was the largest of long shots to win the Kentucky Derby, but he did just that. Epicenter and Zandon were leading the pack, but Rich Strike, quite literally, came from behind and edged out for the victory. A $100 bet on Rich Strike would have resulted in a $8,000 win.

The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. ? #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/iDfkGVZS0O — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022

Rich Strike’s win made it one of the largest upsets in Kentucky Derby history. He was initially not slated for the Derby, but after Ethereal Road bowed out, Rich Strike only had one day to prepare for the race.

The win marks the first win for trainer Eric R. Reed and jockey Sonny Leon.