Robert Williams Injury: Celtics Reveal Update On Star’s Game 3 Availability

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without star center Robert Williams for Game 3 against the Miami Heat, as announced by the team Saturday some 90 minutes before tipoff.

Williams was listed as questionable with left knee soreness leading up to Saturday night’s contest at TD Garden. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Celtics were expected to be without Williams.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who said Williams was dealing with swelling and soreness due to a previous bone bruise, shared that Daniel Theis will start in Williams’ absence.

Williams played Game 1 and Game 2 in Miami after missing Boston’s final four games of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The fourth-year center has been dealing with soreness in his knee after undergoing surgery on a torn meniscus at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Celtics look to take a series lead in the best-of-seven, with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.