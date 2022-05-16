Robert Williams Update: Celtics Star Available For Game 1 Vs. Heat

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics big man Robert Williams was available to face the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday, and despite not playing in Boston’s series-clinching victory, Williams now will be available for the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka offered the update Monday afternoon before Boston left for Miami ahead of Game 1 on Tuesday night. Williams will not face a minute restriction despite not playing since Game 3 of the Celtics’ semifinal series.

“Rob is available, just like he was last night. I mentioned it will be on a needed basis,” Udoka said during a video conference. “He’s available, no minute restriction. I’m always going to be a little bit cautious with guys coming off a layoff, not touching the court. But it’s a little bit different starting a new series as opposed to being injected into a Game 7, Game 6 or whatever the case was before.

“But he’s available,” Udoka added. “Looking betting every day, and getting more confident in that.”

Williams playing in Game 7 became far from a necessity as Boston ran away from Milwaukee in the second half in the series finale.

But while the Celtics seem to have one core member ready for his return, the group was dealt what could be another absence. Celtics guard Marcus Smart will be questionable for Game 1 due to foot sprain.