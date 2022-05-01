Several Members Of The Patriots On Hand For Celtics-Bucks Game 1

NESN Logo Sign In

There was plenty of star power on the court, and in the stands for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Several prominent members of the New England Patriots organization were spotted at TD Garden, including owner Robert Kraft, who sat courtside next to Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Robert Kraft and Wyc Grousbeck courtside ? pic.twitter.com/Lt9lL6vbZy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Kraft was flanked by someone on the Patriots coaching staff, but it wasn’t Bill Belichick. Taking a seat next to Kraft was Jerod Mayo, the former Patriots linebacker turned inside linebackers coach and part de facto defensive coordinator.

Running back Damien Harris, who has supported the Celtics throughout this season, made an appearance as well and was standing next to a high-profile rapper during pre-game warmups. That rapper? None other than Jack Harlow, and it led to a pretty hilarious exchange between two referees trying to figure out Harlow’s identity.

Jack Harlow and #Patriots Damien Harris getting up close and personal right before tipoff of #Celtics and #Bucks pic.twitter.com/AkILaGJb5w — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) May 1, 2022

According to MassLive’s Matt Vautour, Patriots second-year quarterback Mac Jones also made his way to the game.