Shaquille O’Neal Names This Celtics Player In Top Five Young NBA Stars

There’s a high bar when it comes to earning Shaquille O’Neal’s praise, which is why the NBA Hall of Famer had to take some time to complete his top five young NBA stars list.

In a sit-down interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, O’Neal gave his thoughts on the landscape of the league and which young players stand out.

“Giannis, Jayson Tatum,” O’Neal said. “Ja (Morant). Luka (Doncic). Trae’s (Young) nice too. I love Trae. I’m gonna go ahead and give it to Donovan (Mitchell).”

Rooks offered Jaylen Brown in consideration, O’Neal rejected the notion but said, “he’s close.”

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — who are facing off in the Eastern Conference semifinals — each have young stars that have brought success to their respective teams. Giannis Antetokounmpo (27) is a two-time MVP and an NBA champion, and Tatum (24) and Jaylen Brown (25) are the cornerstones of the Celtics franchise.

Tatum continues to make history in the second round of the NBA playoffs, but a championship would help cement the forward’s legacy.

