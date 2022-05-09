Should Patriots Sign James Bradberry With Giants Releasing Cornerback?

NESN Logo Sign In

A talented veteran cornerback just hit the open market. Should the New England Patriots come calling?

The New York Giants on Monday released 28-year-old corner James Bradberry after failed attempts to trade him. The move saves New York $13.4 million against the salary cap (while leaving behind close to $10 million in dead money) and makes Bradberry an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team he chooses.

We have released CB James Bradberry



Details: https://t.co/2F2F94V4rs pic.twitter.com/UBpOhJ5wgS — New York Giants (@Giants) May 9, 2022

Bradberry’s time on the open market likely will be brief. He was one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks as recently as two seasons ago, and though the cap-strapped Giants decided he wasn’t worth paying, he’s sure to have multiple suitors.

Those could include the Patriots, whose cornerback depth chart remains unsettled following the free agent departure of Pro Bowler J.C. Jackson. In the weeks since Jackson signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, New England has added veterans Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell and used mid-round draft picks on Marcus Jones (third) and Jack Jones (fourth), but neither Butler nor Mitchell is a lock to make the roster, and it’s unclear whether either rookie will be ready to immediately contribute.

Signing Bradberry — a Pro Bowler and Pro Football Focus’s seventh-highest-graded player at his position in 2020 — would give the Patriots a clear-cut starting-caliber outside cornerback to fill Jackson’s old spot. He has good size at 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, has started 91 of the 92 games in which he’s played in his career and has registered 10-plus passes defended in each of his six NFL seasons, including 17 with four interceptions in 2021.

Bradberry also played under current Patriots offensive assistant Joe Judge in both of his seasons with the Giants. New England already has added one player from Judge’s New York secondary this offseason, signing hybrid safety Jabrill Peppers.