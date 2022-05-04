Shrine Bowl Director Shares Inside Scoop On Six Patriots Rookies

Galko said the 22-year-old likely will need to add some heft to his slender frame to become a true outside weapon at the NFL level.

“He’s not the biggest guy and has a little bit of a slighter frame, but he doesn’t play that way at all,” Galko said. “I think if he can add 10, 15 pounds to him, the way he plays, he can absolutely be an outside receiver. So for a speed guy with that kind of length, for sure you can run go routes, but I think he’s become much more of a nuanced route-runner in the open field as well as in the red zone to be an effective starting Z or X receiver in the NFL.”

Galko also pushed back against the notion that Thornton — who was widely viewed as a Day 3 prospect entering the draft — was selected far earlier than he should have been.

“By the way, he was not a reach,” he said. “There were two teams I knew that had him as the top receiver on the board coming into Day 2, ahead of Christian Watson (who went 34th overall to Green Bay), etc. So the Patriots did not reach to get him. The Patriots were not one of those two teams, but I know of two teams who were disappointed they didn’t end up getting him where they thought they would get him.”

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic via USA Today Sports Images

CB Jack Jones (Round 4, 121st overall)

The second cornerback the Patriots drafted this year (after Marcus Jones at No. 85 overall), Jack Jones is regarded for his man-coverage ability and ball skills, defending nine or more passes in three of his four full collegiate seasons. But at 5-11, 171 pounds, he’s undersized for his position.

Galko views him as an immediate contributor in the slot who could become a lockdown perimeter corner if he bulks up a bit.

“Talent-wise, he is truly one of the best man-cover corners in this draft class,” Galko said. “Like, talent-wise, the impact he can have, it’s not terribly dissimilar to the kind of impact (top-five picks) Ahmad Gardner and Derek Stingley could have early in their career. I don’t say that lightly. He’s not as long or as thick as them, and I think the one thing that’s holding him back from being an elite outside corner right now (is that he needs to) add weight.

“But the stickiness in coverage, the timing, the hip fluidity, the work in the short area and vertically, he’s a plug-and-play slot corner right now. I think he’ll play that role for the Patriots as a rookie. But the outside ability is really there. Even though he is a bit slighter, he’s still going to be able to run vertically, stay really tight, play with great ball skills and balance. Really, really special talent. I think if you play his college career 10 times, eight of those times, he ends up being a first-round pick.”