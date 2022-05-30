Sights, Sounds From Celtics Locker Room After Advancing To NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics advanced to the organization’s first NBA Finals in more than a decade Sunday after a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Miami Heat and celebrated accordingly.

The celebrations included a soaking wet head coach Ime Udoka, some dancing from Marcus Smart along with the antics of Grant Williams and smiles from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and many others.

Check it out:

tonight we celebrate ?????? pic.twitter.com/RLgmc1k9dk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2022

Had to make it interesting ? pic.twitter.com/SHEA8iFX3h — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 30, 2022

So this happened about 12 hrs ago ? pic.twitter.com/NH7JVXo4FO — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 30, 2022

And while Tatum summarized why the C’s were worthy of celebrating Sunday night, there’s no question Boston remains steadfast in pursuit of the bigger goal. After all, as Udoka put it, the organization doesn’t hang banners for Eastern Conference championships.

The Eastern Conference champion Celtics will take on the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. Game 1 of the best-of-seven is set for Thursday in Golden State with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.