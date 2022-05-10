Skip Bayless Outlines ‘Great Way’ For Tom Brady To Finish NFL Career

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless long has been a fan of Tom Brady.

Soon enough, they’ll be co-workers.

FOX Sports announced Tuesday that Brady will join the network as its lead NFL analyst immediately after his playing career. The news prompted excitement from Bayless, an FS1 talking head, who welcomed the quarterback during Tuesday’s episode of “Undisputed” before circling back on Twitter to outline a “great way” for Brady to hang up his cleats.

Bayless tweeted: You know what would be a great way to exit? How about if Tom Brady goes and wins the Super Bowl in Phoenix on FOX and then says: “I am now officially a member of FOX.”

You know what would be a great way to exit? How about if Tom Brady goes and wins the Super Bowl in Phoenix on FOX and then says: ?I am now officially a member of FOX.? https://t.co/AeoWcqIj4y — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 10, 2022

Super Bowl LVII from State Farm Stadium, which will crown a champion for the 2022 NFL season, is slated to air on FOX in February 2023. Brady might not be in the booth yet, as he’s still the Buccaneers’ starting QB and tweeted Tuesday he has “a lot of unfinished business on the field” with Tampa Bay.

But perhaps he’ll ride off into the sunset after the upcoming NFL campaign. And landing an eighth Super Bowl ring in his 23rd season would be quite the finale. It also would be the perfect encapsulation of Brady’s remarkable career, which began as a sixth-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2000.