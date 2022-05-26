Skip Bayless Makes Horrendous Joke In Attempt To Criticize Jimmy Butler

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless probably should have workshopped a bit before sending out one of his tweets during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Bayless was awfully critical of the Heat on Wednesday night, and understandably so. Miami failed to respond after it was embarrassed Monday night at TD Garden, as the East’s top-seeded team looked sluggish right out of the gate at FTX Arena.

Some of the blame for the Heat’s Game 5 loss falls on the shoulders of team leader Jimmy Butler, who wasn’t able to step up when his team needed him to. Bayless tried to take aim at Butler as his underwhelming performance started to unfold, but it was tough to take the FS1 personality seriously due to a brutal joke.

“Right now, compared to Games 1 & 2, Jimmy Butler looks more like Alfred the Butler,” the “Undisputed” co-host tweeted.

Talk about an undeserved ricochet shot at Alfred. And who knows, maybe Bruce Wayne’s right-hand man dominated pick-up games on Gotham City courts back in his day.

Regardless, Butler probably is going to need to do his best Batman impression and save the day Friday when the Heat visit the Celtics for a must-win Game 6. If the six-time All-Star turns in another dud, Miami’s season very well could end at TD Garden.