This Brazilian Soccer Player Was Dropped From His Club For … What?

NESN Logo Sign In

This soccer star hasn’t quite grasped the fact that there’s a time and place for everything.

Brazilian defender Marcelo has been dropped from Lyon first team following “inappropriate behaviour” in the club house after a 3-0 loss to Angers. According to ESPN’s Julien Laurens, the 34-year-old was axed for repeatedly, “farting and laughing,” in the club’s dressing room.

To make matters worse, Marcelo was seen laughing during a post-game speech by team captain Lee Dubois while team manager Peter Bosz and sporting director Juninho were in the room.

His termination was filed back in late January, and he has since joined Bordeaux.