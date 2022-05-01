Son Of Hall Of Fame Patriot Invited To New England’s Rookie Minicamp

Coby Tippett excelled on special teams at the University of Rhode Island

by

The New England Patriots added a player with some family ties to the organization on Sunday.

Former University of Rhode University safety Coby Tippett was invited to the Patriots rookie minicamp.

Tippett is the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Andrew Tippett, who spent his entire 12-year career with New England.

Like his father, Coby will likely have to establish himself as a special teamer in year one to earn some snaps.

Fortunately for Tippett, he was recognized as the 2021 CAA Football All-Conference First Team punt returner and appears to be more than capable of earning a roster spot as a special teamer.

His biggest hurdle? The Patriots drafted former Houston cornerback Marcus Jones, who was the best returner in college football in 2021.

