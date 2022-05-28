Stars Lack Assertiveness In Closeout Game & Now It Has Celtics On Brink

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Celtics needed more.

Boston needed First Team All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum and All-Star Jaylen Brown to come together and close it out in a closeout game. The hosts needed their two best players to assert themselves in a contest where turnovers halted just about scoring stretch and role players — save for Derrick White — didn’t provide much.

Instead, the Celtics received seven shots over the final 24 minutes from the combination of Tatum and Brown and lost 111-103 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Their two best players attempted an inexcusable one shot each in the fourth quarter.

All parties — Brown, Tatum and head coach Ime Udoka — had a similar explanation for the lack of assertiveness. But that doesn’t make it any less impactful.

“Got to keep making the right play,” Brown said during a postgame press conference. “They were doubling me on a matchups that I had in the second half. … You don’t want to force it if you got two guys on you. So, I thought I made a lot of right plays tonight, but not enough for us to win.”

Brown scored two points in the second half after scoring 18 first-half points on an efficient 6-for-10 from the field. He finished 6-for-13 from the floor while missing a pair of crucial free throws with two minutes remaining.

Tatum, who was 6-for-8 from the field in the first half on an identical 18 points, finished with 30 points on 9-of-12 from the floor. Efficient, sure, but not assertive enough for a group that received just three points from Al Horford (1-for-8) and two points from Grant Williams (0-for-2, five fouls in 17 minutes). Those performances were not good enough either.