Stephen A. Smith Uses Analogy To Sum Up Heat’s Game 5 Loss To Celtics

The Miami Heat couldn’t get anything going offensively Monday night at TD Garden.

Not much changed for the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded team Wednesday evening in South Beach.

After scoring 82 points in a blowout Game 4 loss to the Celtics, the Heat put up just 80 in a 13-point defeat at the hands of Boston in Game 5 at FTX Arena. Miami converted on just 31.9 percent of its field-goal attempts and posted a horrific 15.6% clip from 3-point range.

Stephen A. Smith focused on the Heat’s dreadful shooting performance as he recapped Game 5 on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”

“I don’t care who you are. I don’t care how great or putrid your defense is. If you can’t make shots, anybody can you and that was the Miami Heat tonight,” Smith told host Scott Van Pelt. “They resembled a bunch of construction workers looking like they were throwing bricks all over the damn place. That’s why the Miami Heat are going to Boston, getting set to be eliminated from the Eastern Conference finals this Friday night. My reservations are already made. I ain’t coming back to Miami.”

Oddsmakers aren’t expecting to see a winner-take-all game in Miami on Sunday either. The Celtics currently are a 9-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook for Friday night’s Game 6 at TD Garden.