Steve Aoki Tweets About Laughably Bad First Pitch Before Astros-Red Sox Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night’s Astros-Red Sox game at Fenway Park had a little bit of everything.

Well before a scary fifth-inning injury scene and a pair of clutch Boston home runs, Houston and Boston were able to witness one of the worst ceremonial first pitches in Major League Baseball history. Steve Aoki now is attached to that label, as the superstar DJ didn’t come even remotely close to putting the baseball over the plate.

The internet, of course, had a field day with Aoki’s horrendous first pitch, but the Grammy-nominated artist was a good sport about his embarrassing moment.

“i’m gonna stick to throwing cakes,” Aoki tweeted Monday night.

For those unfamiliar with Aoki’s act, he often launches cakes into his lively crowds. Perhaps the muscle memory Aoki has acquired over the years of tossing pastries led to his jarring airmail in Boston.