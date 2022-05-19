Terry Francona Explains How He’d Argue With Automated Strike Zone

'Robo-ump' testing is climbing the baseball ranks

Removing the human element from Major League Baseball umpiring wouldn’t stop Terry Francona from taking the field to air out frustrations.

Experimentation with an automated ball-and-strike system has reached the professional baseball stage. The technology was put into place Tuesday in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League which, according to The Athletic, is the highest level of baseball to test the system to date.

Terry Francona caught a glimpse of the “robo-umps” when the Cleveland Guardians used the technology for intrasquad spring training games. Francona believes the system still needs improvements, but even if it reaches a high level of accuracy, he won’t hesitate to act on any gripes he might have during a game.

“A computer,” Francona told The Athletic when asked with who he’d take up his issues with the system. “And I’d kick its ass, too. You imagine charging the plate with a computer in your hand?”

Arguably the most common take from non-baseball fans is that the sport is boring. MLB managers and/or players seeking physical harm on electronic devices certainly would add a level of entertainment to America’s pastime.

