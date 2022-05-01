The Red Sox Sent Down Two Players To Fit New 26-Man Roster Limit

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made a pair of roster moves following their 9-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

Boston sent down newly acquired outfielder Jaylin Davis and reliever Phillips Valdez to Triple-A Worcester. The moves were in response to MLB’s new roster limit.

Due to shortened spring training, MLB teams were allowed to carry a 28-man roster throughout the month of April. From May until the September call-ups, all teams must downsize to a 26-man roster.

The Red Sox will attempt to rebound from a series loss against a last-place Orioles on Tuesday when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park. First pitch of Game 1 is set for 7:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage, and you can watch it all on NESN.