The Rock’s Daughter Announces WWE Name, Claps Back After Backlash

The daughter of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, Simone Johnson, announced her arrival to the WWE, but has since been the subject of backlash due to her new alias.

Simone’s wrestling name, Ava Raine, as she announced on Twitter, has no connection to that of her 10-time world champion father. And wrestling fans aren’t too happy about it.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” Simone said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

Simone, 18, is the WWE’s first fourth-generation superstar with a line of legends that includes great grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson.

Wrestling fans clearly were hoping Simone’s wrestling career would be reflected in her family’s legacy. Instead, she was responded to criticisms on social media.

i beg of you guys to find a new joke. anything. https://t.co/40ZEJ1HFSL — ava ? (@AvaRaineWWE) May 29, 2022