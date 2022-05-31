The Rock’s Daughter Announces WWE Name, Claps Back After Backlash

Simone Johnson's name has nothing to do with 'The Rock'

by

The daughter of Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia, Simone Johnson, announced her arrival to the WWE, but has since been the subject of backlash due to her new alias.

Simone’s wrestling name, Ava Raine, as she announced on Twitter, has no connection to that of her 10-time world champion father. And wrestling fans aren’t too happy about it.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy,” Simone said in a statement announcing her WWE contract.

Simone, 18, is the WWE’s first fourth-generation superstar with a line of legends that includes great grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson.

Wrestling fans clearly were hoping Simone’s wrestling career would be reflected in her family’s legacy. Instead, she was responded to criticisms on social media.

Johnson will join the diverse group of superstars in training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla.

More on NESN.com:

NHL Odds: How To Bet Stanley Cup Playoff Conference Finals
New England Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton
Previous Article

Patriots Rookie Tyquan Thornton Downplays Slender Frame, Skinny Wrists
Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter
Next Article

MLB Legend Derek Jeter Responds To Criticism In First Official Tweet

Picked For You

Related