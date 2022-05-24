This Aspect Of Mac Jones-Joe Judge Relationship Highlights Patriots’ Big Risk

NESN Logo Sign In

Either the Patriots really believe in Mac Jones, or Bill Belichick is convinced he doesn’t need to completely invest the necessary resources to help Jones flourish.

Or perhaps a little bit of both.

Whatever the case, the Patriots are playing a dangerous game with the second-year signal-caller. Jones had a fine rookie season and should inspire long-term hope that the position is, at the very least, stable. What isn’t so clear, especially after this offseason, is whether Jones has all the tools at his disposal to maximize his potential as a first-round pick from a year ago.

Much has been made about the Patriots’ questionable decision-making process when it comes to filling out the coaching staff. Specifically, the lack of a real leader on the offensive side is a head-scratcher. Jones’ first-year shepherd, Josh McDaniels, is off to Las Vegas. Instead of replacing McDaniels with a battle-tested QB caddie, the Patriots instead opted for Foxboro retreads in Joe Judge and Matt Patricia.

Belichick has been intentionally vague about titles and responsibilities, but it seems as if Judge — whose only pro background as an offensive-focused coach is one year leading Patriots wideouts — will work closest on with Jones.

Instead of the 23-year-old quarterback spending his second year learning from a proven offensive mind, Jones and Judge apparently will try to teach other.

“He has knowledge that is very beneficial to me as a quarterback, and obviously I’m going to learn with him, that’s the goal, is to kind of teach each other and move along and take what he knows and then take the experiences that I have and combine them and work together as a great team,” Jones said Monday at the Patriots’ first OTA session. “Obviously, we have him and (backups Brian Hoyer and Bailey Zappe) so we have a great group of guys that can come together and work together in that room.”