This Hype Video Will Fire Up Celtics Fans For Game 7 Against Bucks

A trip to the East finals is on the line Sunday

It’s win or go home for the Celtics and Bucks on Sunday.

Boston and Milwaukee are set to meet for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Many thought the C’s kissed their season goodbye when they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 5, but Jayson Tatum and company responded with a gutsy performance in Friday night’s win at Fiserv Forum.

Green Teamers surely have been excited as ever for the do-or-die contest at TD Garden since the Celtics notched a Game 6 win. But if they’re in the market for a little extra juice, the hype video Boston posted to its social media channels five-and-a-half hours before tipoff should suffice.

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite and a -210 bet on the moneyline for Game 7 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to battle the top-seeded Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, which are set to begin Tuesday night in Miami.

