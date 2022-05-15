This Hype Video Will Fire Up Celtics Fans For Game 7 Against Bucks

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s win or go home for the Celtics and Bucks on Sunday.

Boston and Milwaukee are set to meet for Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Many thought the C’s kissed their season goodbye when they blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 5, but Jayson Tatum and company responded with a gutsy performance in Friday night’s win at Fiserv Forum.

Green Teamers surely have been excited as ever for the do-or-die contest at TD Garden since the Celtics notched a Game 6 win. But if they’re in the market for a little extra juice, the hype video Boston posted to its social media channels five-and-a-half hours before tipoff should suffice.

Best two words in basketball…



Game 7 pic.twitter.com/uhwCt9UXiU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2022

The Celtics are a 5-point favorite and a -210 bet on the moneyline for Game 7 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The winner of Sunday’s game will move on to battle the top-seeded Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, which are set to begin Tuesday night in Miami.