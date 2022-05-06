This MLB Stat Shows How Far Offensive Production Has Fallen In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

If it feels like your favorite team is suddenly unable to hit in 2022, you’re not wrong.

Offense has been down league-wide and this stat depicts just how staggering the change has been as of late.

“MLB teams have a .679 OPS across the league — this would have ranked No. 29 among MLB teams in 2019,” MLB Analyst Ryan M. Spaeder tweeted on Friday.

Many have speculated that the ball itself is the reason for the lack of offensive production to start the season. Whatever the cause, a continued lack of offense in the game is not ideal for the sports as a whole.

For now, baseball fans can hang on to the idea that the summer air will help the ball travel and this whole concept will be a moot point by July.