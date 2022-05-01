This Report Bodes Well For Teams Interested In Trading For Deebo Samuel

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft came and went without the San Francisco 49ers trading Deebo Samuel.

That apparently was much to the chagrin of the All-Pro wide receiver himself.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler joined “SportsCenter” on Sunday morning and provided a post-draft update on Samuel, who reportedly hasn’t backed off from his trade request.

“It appears he is still dug in, still wants to be traded despite getting through the draft,” Fowler said. “He knows that this could be a long wait now that the 49ers did not do a deal. It’s believed that they had an offer from the Jets. I’m told the Jets were the strongest suitor throughout this, but when the 49ers didn’t take their offer, they went with Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick instead. They got their wide receiver.

“Teams like the Lions and Packers that explored this, they filled their need in the draft at wide receiver. So, there’s not a natural suitor right now. Perhaps they can try to repair the relationship — it has soured. The 49ers would like that to happen. I talked to a team source who said, ‘Look, we couldn’t break the huddle without Deebo Samuel last year and we love him on and off the field.’ Something is just amiss here. Maybe they can work it out, but right now he still wants to be traded.”

Yes, teams like the Jets, Lions and Packers addressed their wide receiver need in the draft. That said, we probably shouldn’t eliminate those franchises, or any others, as potential landing spots for Samuel. Should the Niners’ relationship with Samuel become fractured beyond repair, teams likely will be blowing up San Francisco’s phone lines if and when John Lynch and company are more active in shopping the 26-year-old.

Maybe one of those teams will be the New England Patriots, who many thought acquired Samuel on Saturday.