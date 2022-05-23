This Report Doesn’t Bode Well For Marcus Smart’s Game 4 Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

Celtics guard Marcus Smart remains questionable for Game 4 against the Miami Heat on Monday night, but one report from NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski two hours before tipoff doesn’t bode well for Boston.

Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, is dealing with a right ankle sprain suffered in Boston’s Game 3 loss to Miami on Saturday. He was one of four players listed on Boston’s injury report with Robert Williams deemed questionable and Jayson Tatum probable. However, there is “more optimism” that Williams will return to the lineup than there is for Smart, according to Wojnarowski.

There?s more optimism that Boston?s Robert Williams will return to the lineup than Marcus Smart in Game 4 vs. Miami tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 23, 2022

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka shared Sunday that Smart was dealing with swelling and soreness. Udoka likely will offer an update on the Celtics injury upon speaking to reporters before the game.

Wojnarowski’s sentiments on Williams are similar to the ones shared by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Charania reported some two hours before the game started that Williams is likely to play in Game 4.

The Celtics, trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, will look to even the series with tipoff scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.