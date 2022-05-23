This Stat Provides Context For Red Sox Exciting Early-Season Turnaround

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox came out of the gate stumbling, but have shown marked improvement as of late, with the offense leading the charge.

One stat showed the discrepancy between the Red Sox offense from the beginning of the season versus the last couple of weeks.

Boston started 10-19, dropping all the way to last place in the American League East while hitting a cool .228/.279/.342 and averaging just 3.27 runs per game.

Since May 10, the Sox have gone 9-3 and put up a .285/.348/.506 slash line while averaging a much-improved 6.58 runs per game.

Trevor Story’s emergence has been the biggest aid to the improved offensive production but the bottom of the order deserves plenty of credit as well for timely hitting as of late.

Many predicted that the Red Sox would be able to cover up some deficiencies if their lineup performed as expected, which seems to be the case over the last couple of weeks.

The Red Sox will look to their bats hot when they head to Chicago to take on the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET